Colorado to no longer tax feminine hygiene products, diapers

DENVER (KKTV) - Effective Wednesday, Coloradans will no longer pay a tax when buying diapers or feminine hygiene products.

Gov. Jared Polis first touted the new legislation in an exclusive interview with anchor Katie Pelton last week.

“I signed a law that removed the sales tax permanently from items including diapers and feminine hygiene products at grocery stores and drug stores. So those sales taxes that had been to those, it wasn’t on groceries. What we said is basically, diapers, feminine products, those are necessities, that should be like apples and oranges, there’s no sales tax, it’s not a luxury item. So we removed the sales tax from those items permanently,” Polis told Pelton.

The law was championed by two female state representatives and two female state senators.

“Removing the tax on dignity is a smart move, not only to save Coloradans’ money on essential products but to help remove the stigma around these everyday items,” said Rep. Susan Lontine D-Denver, one of the bill’s sponsors. “Eliminating the sale taxes on diapers, period, and incontinence products will help improve the affordability of these essential items in a time where inflated prices are hitting working families hard.”

“For too long, Colorado families have been forced to pay sales taxes on essential hygiene products. This inequity impacted low-income folks and communities of color the most, especially as we continue to feel the effects of inflation, which is why we took action,” said Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis, D-Boulder County, another sponsor. “This is about dignity. The more we can make these products affordable, the more access folks will have to these essential products, and the more money folks across our state will save.”

The bill passed earlier this year with both Democrat and Republican support.

