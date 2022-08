COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado lawmaker is facing a felony charge.

Very few details are available on the case against Democratic Senator Pete Lee.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office released the following statement to the public on Tuesday:

“On August 3, 2022, the Grand Jury for the Fourth Judicial District returned an indictment on Sanford Edmund Lee, also known as Pete Lee, an elected Colorado State Senator, charging him with one count of providing false information as to his residence, a class 5 felony pursuant to C.R.S. §1-13-709.5. Mr. Lee will have his first court appearance on September 8, 2022, at 10:00 AM. Case number 22CR4096. Like all persons charged with a crime, Sanford Edmund Lee is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

