Armed suspect at large after robbing Colorado Springs dollar store

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:18 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed robber remains at large after holding up a dollar store Monday evening.

Staff at the Family Dollar off Airport and Academy told police the suspect strolled into the store just before 7:30 p.m. and made a beeline for the register. Fixing his gun on the employees, he helped himself to cash.

Responding officers searched the area but were unable to find him. At the time of this writing, police have not released a suspect description.

Anyone with information that can help in this case is encouraged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

