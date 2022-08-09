2 Louisiana women receive state proclamations for their 107th birthdays

By KSLA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:02 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Two Louisana women were honored with a state proclamation and a special guest at their 107th birthdays on Monday.

Louisana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser made a special stop to visit Geneva Moore and Elvira Helaire-Davis, KSLA reported.

Born in the summer of 1915, both women are longtime residents of Shreveport and have lived through it all. It was the second year of World War I when they were born, Woodrow Wilson was president and Babe Ruth hit the first of his 714 Major League home runs.

Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser awarded two longtime Shreveport, Louisiana, residents a...
Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser awarded two longtime Shreveport, Louisiana, residents a state proclamation for their 107th birthdays.(KSLA)

“One hundred and seven, what they’ve seen in their lifetime, just the fact that they’re still in good shape at 107 is incredible,” Nungesser said.

Nungesser said their birthday celebration was one he couldn’t miss.

“A school teacher, and to know what they went through in their lifetime, back then, it’s just incredible,” he said. “And to be here and celebrate 107 years, I had to be here.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fallen EPCSO Deputy Andrew Peery
El Paso County deputy killed in the line of duty; suspect, 2nd victim found dead
Standoff in Colorado Springs 8/8/22.
Barricaded suspect surrenders peacefully to Springs police
Example of a TABOR refund check in Colorado.
Call center set up in Colorado for TABOR refund checks
Surveillance video shows one person taking the tip jar and another jumping over the counter....
GRAPHIC: Smoke shop owner fights back, stabs attempted robber
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 8/8/22.
Man suspected of killing El Paso County deputy and a woman was an employee at the U.S. Air Force Academy

Latest News

The famous Pikes Peak sunrise forms a Colorado "C" in the sunrise!
Pikes Peak bringing back sunrise openings
FILE - Former President Donald Trump suffered another defeat in court Tuesday as an appeals...
Appeals court: House panel can get Trump’s tax returns
Three people are dead following a shooting and hostage situation at Narcotics Anonymous meeting...
3 dead in shooting at Florida Narcotics Anonymous meeting
The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
FBI searches Trump’s Florida estate for classified records