Woman arrested after Cañon City Police investigate a suspicious package call

By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:35 PM MDT
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is facing serious charges after investigators believe she made a fake call about a suspicious package in Cañon City.

Police were called to the 3200 block of Justice Center Road at about noon on Monday for a suspicious package. The area is on the east side of Cañon City. Officers were able to get in touch with 48-year-old Janel Armstrong inside a building. Armstrong was carrying “unknown black bag,” according to police. Investigators determined there was no threat.

Armstrong was charged with false reporting of an explosive device, 3rd-degree criminal trespass and 2nd-degree criminal tampering.

