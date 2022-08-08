Standoff underway in Colorado Springs Monday evening

By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:52 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A standoff was underway in Colorado Springs Monday evening.

At about 4:40 p.m. police issued the following message for a neighborhood northeast of N. Academy Boulevard and N. Carefree Circle:

“This is the Colorado Springs Police Department with an emergency message. Today is 08-08-2022. There is police activity related to a barricaded suspect in the area of 3550 N Carefree Circle.

You are asked to stay indoors; please lock and stay away from windows and doors. Please stay out of the immediate area until further notice. CSPD will send an all clear message when appropriate.”

Click here for updates. This article will be updated.

