Shelter in Place order near Widefield High School

Breaking News Alert.
Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Steve Roldan
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:10 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Department has issued a " Shelter in Place " order for a neighborhood near Widefield High School. This is at Ponderosa Drive and Grand Boulevard. People are being asked to secure their homes and avoid the area.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as we get new information.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricky Avalos-Trujillo
2 teens killed in suspected DUI crash in Castle Rock were about to start senior year
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car
Imagen ilustrativa
Man facing charges after reportedly backing into a police cruiser during traffic stop
UCCS sign
UCCS campus to remain closed Friday after FBI determines no threats in Denver area
A new red-light camera is now live at the intersection of Fillmore Street and Union Boulevard.
New red-light camera added to Colorado Springs active starting today

Latest News

Drier and Cooler on Monday
Flash flood threat Sunday
Drier and Cooler on Monday
Drier and Cooler on Monday
CDOT announces more road work on I-25 ‘gap’ starting Sunday, Monday
Ricky Avalos-Trujillo
2 teens killed in suspected DUI crash in Castle Rock were about to start senior year