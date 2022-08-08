Shelter in Place order near Widefield High School
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:10 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Department has issued a " Shelter in Place " order for a neighborhood near Widefield High School. This is at Ponderosa Drive and Grand Boulevard. People are being asked to secure their homes and avoid the area.
This is a developing story and we will update this article as we get new information.
