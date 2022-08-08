Man suspected of killing El Paso County deputy and a woman was an employee at the U.S. Air Force Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The man accused of killing an El Paso County deputy and a woman Sunday night in the Security-Widefield area was an employee at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

John Paz, 33, was found dead after authorities say he shot and killed Deputy Andrew Peery along with a woman, who has yet to be publicly identified.

“The U.S. Air Force Academy expresses our deepest sadness at the loss of life, to include El Paso County Sherriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery on Sunday. Our condolences go out to all the friends and family affected by Sunday’s incident. We can confirm that suspect John Paolo Paz was employed at the 94th Flying Training Squadron at the U.S. Air Force Academy Airfield.

