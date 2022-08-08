Man suspected of killing El Paso County deputy and a woman was an employee at the U.S. Air Force Academy

El Paso County Sheriff's Office 8/8/22.
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 8/8/22.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:51 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The man accused of killing an El Paso County deputy and a woman Sunday night in the Security-Widefield area was an employee at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

John Paz, 33, was found dead after authorities say he shot and killed Deputy Andrew Peery along with a woman, who has yet to be publicly identified.

