Friday Night Endzone Preview: Palmer Ridge High School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Coming off of a 9-1 season in 2021 and losing in the 2nd round of playoffs, the Palmer Ridge Bears are ready for the 2022 season. In a new division and under the new leadership of second year Head Coach Mike Armentrout, the program looks to get back to the State Championship for the first time since 2019.

This off-season has been a period of rebuilding after graduating four of the five starting offensive lineman, two of whom went on to play for Division I programs. Senior left tackle Jackson St Aubyn will lead the O-Line this season and confirmed that the chemistry between the offensive front will be there regardless of who takes the field.

Last year undoubtedly left holes to be filled and Senior KJ Smedley acknowledged fans’ concerns. However, the star WR/DB emphasized that he believes this team is “the strongest they have ever been.” Smedley also stated that in the off-season he’s honed in on his overall strength, but specifically his skills at DB since that is likely the position he will go on to play in college.

When asked on what his expectations were for the upcoming season, Armentrout says that with the talent they possess, if they can mesh well as a unit it will be a fun and successful year.

