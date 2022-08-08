Fire at Colorado Springs RV park quickly extinguished

Firefighters assessing the damage to the RV involved in the Aug. 8, 2022, fire. The camper is...
Firefighters assessing the damage to the RV involved in the Aug. 8, 2022, fire. The camper is considered a total loss.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:19 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters quickly extinguished two fires at an RV park in west Colorado Springs Monday morning.

Crews responded to a 911 call at Foot of the Rockies RV Campground just after 6 a.m. An RV and pickup truck parked several meters apart were both on fire. Both vehicles were unoccupied.

Firefighters had the blaze extinguished within the hour.

The RV was deemed a total loss. Firefighters have not said what the extent of damage to the pickup was.

Investigators are now trying to figure out what started the fires. The fire department is trying to locate the owners.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fallen EPCSO Deputy Andrew Peery
El Paso County deputy killed in the line of duty; suspect found dead
Ricky Avalos-Trujillo
2 teens killed in suspected DUI crash in Castle Rock were about to start senior year
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
CDOT announces more road work on I-25 ‘gap’ starting Sunday, Monday
UCCS sign
UCCS campus to remain closed Friday after FBI determines no threats in Denver area

Latest News

11 Call For Action lead investigator Katie Pelton.
Voice of the consumer: CashBack checks arrive this week for many Coloradans
8.8.22
Fewer storms this week
Utility crews on the scene of a water break in Old Colorado City on Aug. 7, 2022.
Crews repairing water main break in Old Colorado City
Fallen EPCSO Deputy Andrew Peery
El Paso County deputy killed in the line of duty; suspect found dead