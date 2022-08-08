Fire at Colorado Springs RV park quickly extinguished

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters quickly extinguished two fires at an RV park in west Colorado Springs Monday morning.

Crews responded to a 911 call at Foot of the Rockies RV Campground just after 6 a.m. An RV and pickup truck parked several meters apart were both on fire. Both vehicles were unoccupied.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 53 Resort Pt. Engine 3 is on scene reporting a 5th wheel and vehicle on fire — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 8, 2022

Firefighters had the blaze extinguished within the hour.

Update- Fire is out. No injuries at this time and investigators are enroute pic.twitter.com/oCFa4WEsHH — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 8, 2022

The RV was deemed a total loss. Firefighters have not said what the extent of damage to the pickup was.

Investigators are now trying to figure out what started the fires. The fire department is trying to locate the owners.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.