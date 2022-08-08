Earth broke record for shortest day in June

The shortest day on Earth, since the invention of the atomic clock, was recorded on June 29.
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:50 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(CNN) – People who complain about not having enough time in a day may actually have a point – albeit a very tiny one.

According to the International Earth Rotation and Reference Systems Service, the Earth’s rotation was nearly 1.6 milliseconds short of the usual 24-hour day on that date.

That beats out the previous shortest day on record, which was in July of 2020.

Researchers aren’t sure why Earth is turning slightly faster but say the movement of land due to melting glaciers might be a factor.

Despite these, relatively speaking, shorter days, it turns out days used to go by much more quickly.

According to a study published in Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology in 2020, a typical day only lasted about 23.5 hours during the time when dinosaurs roamed the Earth.

