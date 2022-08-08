Colorado resident among first Peace Corps volunteers returning to service overseas since COVID-19 pandemic started

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman from Monument will be among the first Peace Corps volunteers returning to service overseas since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

The agency executed a global evacuation in March of 2020 due to COVID-19, evacuating about 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries. Colorado resident Lori Hammond will be among some of the volunteers returning to service overseas. Hammond will be going to Zambia, a country in Africa, to help in the health sector.

“I hope to gain experience in public health during my Peace Corps service that I can apply toward a master’s or doctorate in public health,” said Hammond according to a release from the Peace Corps. “I look forward to working on a team of Zambian partners and volunteers and making a difference in the community.”

Click here for more information on the Peace Corps and how you can apply to help.

“The world is at a critical juncture. The largest global vaccination effort in history is underway while other widespread health, social, political, and environmental issues continue to erode the foundation of our global society. Actions taken in the next few years have the potential to fundamentally impact development trajectories for decades to come,” said Peace Corps CEO Carol Spahn. “Peace Corps volunteers returning to Zambia will work alongside community members to support urgent development efforts and build critical connections.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.