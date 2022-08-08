Call center set up in Colorado for TABOR refund checks

Example of a TABOR refund check in Colorado.
Example of a TABOR refund check in Colorado.(Colorado Governor's Office)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:59 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Many Colorado taxpayers have already received their TABOR refund through what state officials are calling “Colorado Cash Back.”

Almost everyone who filed state taxes in Colorado is expected to receive $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers this summer. If you filed and you haven’t received your refund, you are supposed to get your check by Sept. 30.

A call center was set up for questions about your TABOR refund, 303-951-4996. Your refund status will not be available on the “Revenue Online Portal.”

Click here for a list of Frequently Asked Questions tied to the TABOR refund.

