1 person injured in eastern Colorado Springs apartment shooting

Shooting file (MGN)
Shooting file (MGN)(WVVA News)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:54 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was injured in an apartment shooting.

Colorado Springs police officers responded to an apartment complex at the 1100 block of S. Chelton, near Fountain Boulevard, around 8 p.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting.

Officers say two men were “involved in an prolonged disturbance,” when one man shot the other man. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified by police as Michael Hall, was taken into custody on scene. We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fallen EPCSO Deputy Andrew Peery
El Paso County deputy killed in shooting in Security, suspect found dead
Ricky Avalos-Trujillo
2 teens killed in suspected DUI crash in Castle Rock were about to start senior year
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
CDOT announces more road work on I-25 ‘gap’ starting Sunday, Monday
UCCS sign
UCCS campus to remain closed Friday after FBI determines no threats in Denver area

Latest News

Drier and Cooler on Monday
Fewer storms this week
Fallen EPCSO Deputy Andrew Peery
El Paso County deputy killed in shooting in Security, suspect found dead
Drier and Cooler on Monday
Drier and Cooler on Monday
CDOT announces more road work on I-25 ‘gap’ starting Sunday, Monday