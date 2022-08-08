1 person injured in eastern Colorado Springs apartment shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was injured in an apartment shooting.

Colorado Springs police officers responded to an apartment complex at the 1100 block of S. Chelton, near Fountain Boulevard, around 8 p.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting.

Officers say two men were “involved in an prolonged disturbance,” when one man shot the other man. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified by police as Michael Hall, was taken into custody on scene. We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.