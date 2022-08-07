Pedestrian injured in collision in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman broke several bones when she was hit by a car in Old Colorado City Saturday night.

Police say she and two others walked in front of oncoming car while crossing Uintah Street near 19th Street. They were several yards outside of the crosswalk.

“The driver of the vehicle was unable to stop or maneuver to avoid striking one of the three pedestrians,” police said.

The woman who was hit will be cited for crossing the road outside of a crosswalk. The driver is not expected to be ticketed.

Speeding and alcohol were not factors in the crash, police stated.

