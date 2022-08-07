Crews repairing water main break in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - About three dozen customers are without water following a large water main break in Old Colorado City Sunday morning.

Colorado Springs Utilities responded to Armstrong Avenue just south of Uintah Street at 5 a.m. for the reported break. A spokesperson with the company tells 11 News an 8-inch main was affected.

There’s no estimation for how long repairs could take, but the main is in a residential area, so traffic for most should not be impacted. Springs Utilities is focused on getting water restored and says it hopes to have water back to all customers by Sunday afternoon.

The cause of the break is unknown.

Updates on the water main break can be found here.

