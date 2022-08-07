CDOT announces more road work on I-25 ‘gap’ starting Sunday, Monday

LARKSPUR, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers will be seeing more road work along the I-25 “gap” over the next couple of weeks.

Starting Sunday, CDOT says crews will be tackling an assortment of improvements to the 18-mile stretch of interstate between Monument and Castle Rock.

Installation of concrete aprons to help with drainage. Work starts Sunday at 8 p.m. and will last exactly two weeks. Travel impacts include:

• Spruce Mountain Road on-ramp to northbound I-25 closed (exit 173). For access to northbound I-25, use the Upper Lake Gulch Road interchange (exit 172).

• Southbound I-25 off-ramp to Spruce Mountain Road closed. For access to Larkspur, use the southbound I-25 off-ramp to Upper Lake Gulch Road

• The southbound I-25 auxiliary lane (far-right, exit-only lane) between the Sky View Lane/Tomah Road (exit 174) and Spruce Mountain Road interchanges will be closed. Note: The Sky View Lane/Tomah Road on-ramp to southbound I-25 will remain OPEN for motorists.

Guardrail patching and repairs, paving activities, and permanent striping operations. Work begins overnight Sunday and lasts through Friday, Aug. 12. Travel impacts include:

• Northbound I-25 lane closures: 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

• Southbound I-25 lane closures: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

At least one lane will be open during this time for drivers.

Wall painting, striping, signage and tolling equipment operation. Work begins Monday, Aug. 8 and runs 8 a.m.-4 p.m. every day through Aug. 12. Travel impacts include:

• Express Lane (far-left lane) closures on northbound and southbound I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock

CDOT says all work is weather-dependent and subject to change. Information on these projects and future projects can be found here.

