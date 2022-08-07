CDOT announces more road work on I-25 ‘gap’ starting Sunday, Monday

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 12:32 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LARKSPUR, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers will be seeing more road work along the I-25 “gap” over the next couple of weeks.

Starting Sunday, CDOT says crews will be tackling an assortment of improvements to the 18-mile stretch of interstate between Monument and Castle Rock.

Installation of concrete aprons to help with drainage. Work starts Sunday at 8 p.m. and will last exactly two weeks. Travel impacts include:

• Spruce Mountain Road on-ramp to northbound I-25 closed (exit 173). For access to northbound I-25, use the Upper Lake Gulch Road interchange (exit 172).

• Southbound I-25 off-ramp to Spruce Mountain Road closed. For access to Larkspur, use the southbound I-25 off-ramp to Upper Lake Gulch Road

• The southbound I-25 auxiliary lane (far-right, exit-only lane) between the Sky View Lane/Tomah Road (exit 174) and Spruce Mountain Road interchanges will be closed. Note: The Sky View Lane/Tomah Road on-ramp to southbound I-25 will remain OPEN for motorists.

This graphic shows what will be closed during work on concrete aprons starting Aug. 7.
(CDOT)

Guardrail patching and repairs, paving activities, and permanent striping operations. Work begins overnight Sunday and lasts through Friday, Aug. 12. Travel impacts include:

• Northbound I-25 lane closures: 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

• Southbound I-25 lane closures: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

At least one lane will be open during this time for drivers.

Wall painting, striping, signage and tolling equipment operation. Work begins Monday, Aug. 8 and runs 8 a.m.-4 p.m. every day through Aug. 12. Travel impacts include:

• Express Lane (far-left lane) closures on northbound and southbound I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock

CDOT says all work is weather-dependent and subject to change. Information on these projects and future projects can be found here.

