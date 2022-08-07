2 teens killed in suspected DUI crash in Castle Rock were about to start senior year

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - Two teens were killed in a head-on collision with an alleged drunk driver in Castle Rock Saturday morning.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the suspect was traveling in the wrong direction when he crashed into a pickup carrying four 17-year-olds. The suspect was in a Toyota SUV and the teens in a Honda Ridgeline.

“Our driver of the Toyota was initially southbound, went into the northbound oncoming lane,” said Trooper Josh Lewis with State Patrol. “That’s when the 17-year-old male driver of the Honda attempted to avoid a collision but the front of the Toyota hit the passenger side of the Honda.”

Troopers say none of the passengers were wearing seat belts and all were seriously hurt on impact.

“The female from Larkspur and the male from Castle Rock were transported but declared deceased at the hospital shortly after,” Lewis said.

The third passenger’s condition has not been updated Sunday, but she is expected to survive.

The driver in the Honda was reportedly wearing a seat belt and suffered only moderate injuries.

“The single easiest thing you can do to help save your life is to utilize your seat belt every single time because we don’t know what’s going to happen, what other drivers are doing out there,” Lewis said. “We certainly don’t want to blame any victims in terms of what occurred -- in this case, it solely is the responsibility of what took place seemingly with this other driver [the alleged drunk driver] -- but ultimately, come down to protect yourself, make sure you’re as safe as possible whenever you’re in a vehicle because we simply don’t know what could take place.”

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Ricky Avalos-Trujillo. He currently faces DUI charges and could face vehicular homicide charges, according to State Patrol.

Sister station CBS Denver says the two who were killed were on the verge of starting their senior year at Castle View High School.

“A situation like this, the tragedy that it is, that’s something that that’s going to have an impact for a considerable amount of time,” Lewis said.

