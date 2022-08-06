Police say Oklahoma City man killed his 3 children, himself

Capt. Michelle Henderson says the bodies of the four were found in a vehicle in a northwest...
Capt. Michelle Henderson says the bodies of the four were found in a vehicle in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 1:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma City man fatally shot his three young children then shot and killed himself early Saturday, according to police.

A person jogging or walking called police after spotting the four bodies in a vehicle in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday, said Capt. Michelle Henderson.

Henderson said the man and the children did not live in the neighborhood where they were found, but that they had lived nearby.

Henderson said police had been searching for a man and his sons since shortly before 4:30 a.m. after learning that he had taken the children and made “concerning statements” about their well-being.

The names and ages of the four were not released, although Henderson said the children were each younger than 7. Whether the children were boys or girls was also not being immediately released, Henderson said.

“This weekend, we’re releasing very little information,” and more details are expected to be provided Monday, Henderson said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UCCS sign
UCCS campus to remain closed Friday after FBI determines no threats in Denver area
Colorado flag
WATCH: Update on TABOR checks going out to Colorado taxpayers
Samantha Peck.
Woman suspected of making a fake call to Woodland Park Police faces serious charges
Chase Bank robbery 8/4/22.
Bank robbery under investigation in Colorado Springs
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car

Latest News

Authorities say J. DeShawn Torrence, a former Sanger police officer, has been charged with...
Former police officer facing several charges in series of on-duty sexual assaults
Elon Musk said last week that he had lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter,...
Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with ‘bot’ info
Lightning struck a large oil storage tank on Friday evening in Matanzas, Cuba, causing a huge...
17 missing, dozens hurt as fire rages in Cuban oil tank farm
The Cass County Sheriff's Office reports it is investigating a case of animal cruelty with the...
‘Inhuman and barbaric’: 2 missing dogs found tied up, shot in the head