Man facing charges after reportedly backing into a police cruiser during traffic stop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police have one man in custody following a traffic offense that happened near East Fountain Boulevard and South Hancock Avenue around 10 p.m. Friday.

Officers say they tried to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation and the SUV reportedly sped up and attempted to get away in an alleyway. The SUV was reportedly not able to negotiate the turn into the alley and hit a fence. When officers stopped to contact the driver, the SUV backed up, hitting the police vehicle and left the area. Officers did not pursue the vehicle at this time.

The SUV was later located at another location by officers and was stopped when police initiated a traffic stop.

The driver has been identified as Lawrence Silvey. He was arrested and booked into the CJC for charges related to the incident.

CSPD later learned the SUV crashed into another vehicle in the area.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.