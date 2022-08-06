2 teens killed in alleged DUI crash on I-25 Saturday

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado State Patrol says two teenagers are dead following a crash on I-25 Saturday morning. It happened on Frontage Road in Castle Rock.

Troopers say a Toyota headed south went into the northbound lanes on the interstate when the driver hit another vehicle. That vehicle, a Honda, tried to avoid the crash but was hit. Troopers say four teenagers were inside the Honda at the time of the crash.

Two of those teenagers were killed, two others injured. One of those teenagers has serious injuries, according to Colorado State Patrol. The names of the teenagers involved have not yet been released.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as 25-year-old Ricky Avalos-Truillo. Troopers say he was taken into custody and is possibly facing DUI charges.

