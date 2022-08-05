Woman suspected of making a fake call to Woodland Park Police faces serious charges

Samantha Peck.
Samantha Peck.(Woodland Park PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:20 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is facing two charges, including a felony charge, after she allegedly made a fake call to police in Woodland Park.

The Woodland Park Police Department shared some details on the case with the public on Thursday. According to police, Samantha Peck was arrested after she made an emergency phone call on July 24 claiming someone may be driving drunk with a child in the car. Peck was making the claims about the wife of the Vice President of Woodland Park RE-2 School District, someone she knew.

“When officers arrived approximately six minutes later they discovered the vehicle and contacted the person seated inside,” part of a news release from Woodland Park Police reads. “During the contact with her, officers did not notice any children, nor did they detect any influence of any alcoholic beverage or impairment of any kind. The victim was released and the case then focused on possible criminal acts committed by Peck based on this call.”

Peck was charged with attempt to influence a public servant along with false reporting of an emergency to police, which is a felony.

