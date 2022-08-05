UCCS campus closed Friday out of an ‘abundance of caution’ do do unsubstantiated threat in Denver area

UCCS sign
UCCS sign(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:01 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The University of Colorado Colorado Springs has closed their campus around 11 a.m. Friday due to what they call an “unsubstantiated threat in the Denver, Colorado area. Officials say the threat was made to the Auraria campus in Denver and closed out of an abundance of caution.

Several other Denver campuses have closed due to the potential threat. Click here for more from our sister station in Denver.

The Auraria campus says students are safe and waiting to be picked up.

The message sent from UCCS Alerts reads:

UCCSAlert: Dear UCCS students, faculty, and staff,

Out of an abundance of caution, the UCCS campus will close immediately and remain closed until further notice due to an unsubstantiated threat to a higher educational institution in the Denver, Colorado area.

Area law enforcement agencies are continuing to investigate this threat. An all-clear message will be issued when campus reopened. Additional information will also be posted on the UCCS Police Department website.

If you have concerns or questions, you may call the UCCS Communications Center at 719-255-3111.

No other information was available at the time this article was written.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado flag
WATCH: Update on TABOR checks going out to Colorado taxpayers
Fire in Colorado Springs 8/4/22.
2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs Thursday
Red light cameras graphic.
New red-light camera goes live in Colorado Springs this week
Vehicle vs. building in Colorado Springs 8/4/22.
Car smashes into a kid’s dental office in Colorado Springs, employee injured
From left: Isaiah Juvera, Jahiddi Williams
Suspects in Colorado Springs crime spree behind bars following months-long investigation

Latest News

Back to School Graphic
WATCH: Colorado School District 49 Superintendent talks priorities for school year
WATCH: Colorado School District 49 Superintendent talks back to school plans
WATCH: Colorado School District 49 Superintendent talks back to school plans
WATCH: Air Force Academy welcomes class of 2026 in Acceptance Day Parade Friday
WATCH: Air Force Academy welcomes class of 2026 in Acceptance Day Parade Friday
WATCH: Air Force Academy welcomes class of 2026 in Acceptance Day Parade Friday
WATCH: Air Force Academy welcomes class of 2026 in Acceptance Day Parade Friday