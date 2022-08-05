UCCS campus closed Friday out of an ‘abundance of caution’ do do unsubstantiated threat in Denver area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The University of Colorado Colorado Springs has closed their campus around 11 a.m. Friday due to what they call an “unsubstantiated threat in the Denver, Colorado area. Officials say the threat was made to the Auraria campus in Denver and closed out of an abundance of caution.

AURARIA ALERT: Campus is closed as a potential threat is being investigated. Please remain calm and leave campus. More details to come. — Auraria Campus (@AurariaCampus) August 5, 2022

Several other Denver campuses have closed due to the potential threat. Click here for more from our sister station in Denver.

The Auraria campus says students are safe and waiting to be picked up.

The message sent from UCCS Alerts reads:

UCCSAlert: Dear UCCS students, faculty, and staff,

Out of an abundance of caution, the UCCS campus will close immediately and remain closed until further notice due to an unsubstantiated threat to a higher educational institution in the Denver, Colorado area.

Area law enforcement agencies are continuing to investigate this threat. An all-clear message will be issued when campus reopened. Additional information will also be posted on the UCCS Police Department website.

If you have concerns or questions, you may call the UCCS Communications Center at 719-255-3111.

No other information was available at the time this article was written.

