Study: COVID-19 may be linked to increase in head and neck infections in kids

One doctor described the infections as sinus infections or ear infections on steroids.
One doctor described the infections as sinus infections or ear infections on steroids.(CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:04 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention thinks an increase in complicated head and neck infections in children may be linked to COVID-19.

The agency started investigating the matter after a children’s hospital in Michigan saw a 236% increase in cases between 2020 and 2022.

Most of these infections were among children under the age of 12 who recently had COVID-19.

One doctor described the infections as sinus infections or ear infections on steroids.

Symptoms include headache, confusion and irritability.

Extreme cases could lead to brain damage or death.

The infections are relatively rare.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado flag
WATCH: Update on TABOR checks going out to Colorado taxpayers
Fire in Colorado Springs 8/4/22.
2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs Thursday
Red light cameras graphic.
New red-light camera goes live in Colorado Springs this week
Vehicle vs. building in Colorado Springs 8/4/22.
Car smashes into a kid’s dental office in Colorado Springs, employee injured
From left: Isaiah Juvera, Jahiddi Williams
Suspects in Colorado Springs crime spree behind bars following months-long investigation

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Multiple people were injured after a vehicle drives through a parade in New Mexico. (KAELYN...
GRAPHIC: Police identify driver arrested after SUV drove through Native American parade, causing injuries
UCCS sign
UCCS campus closed Friday out of an ‘abundance of caution’ do do unsubstantiated threat in Denver area
Back to School Graphic
WATCH: Colorado School District 49 Superintendent talks priorities for school year
WATCH: Colorado School District 49 Superintendent talks back to school plans
WATCH: Colorado School District 49 Superintendent talks back to school plans