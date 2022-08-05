Storytelling audio tour offers new experience in Garden of the Gods Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new self-guided audio tour has launched at Garden of the Gods Park. The free TravelStory GPS mobile app lets visitors get a personal tour guide, sharing stories about the park’s diverse ecosystems, geology, cultures, and more.

“We are excited to be able to share more about Garden of the Gods Park with our guests through the TravelStorys app,” said Bret Tennis, park operations administrator in Garden of the Gods, which was named the ninth best attraction worldwide according to Tripadvisor’s 2022 Traveler’s Choice Awards. “Being able to hear directly from Garden of the Gods experts as you drive through the park makes this renowned experience even more special, and we hope everyone who visits this city park leaves feeling both inspired and that they learned something new.”

The audio tour is narrated by the City of Colorado Springs employees, which include the city archaeologist, the manager and administrator in Garden of the Gods Park, park rangers, and Visitor and Nature Center staff.

Visitors who download the app before they arrive will begin playing automatically once inside the park entrance and will pause when visitors stop to take in views and continue again as they drive.

Click here to learn more. The application can be downloaded on both the App store and Google Play store.

