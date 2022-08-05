Several arrested for distribution of narcotics at Dorchester Park in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police have arrested several people in connection with distribution of narcotics at Dorchester Park.

Members of the DART, CSPD’s Homeless Outreach Team (HOT), and the Strategic Investigations Unit (SIU), began an investigation into the distribution of narcotics at the park. DART got “numerous complaints” of increased violent activity along the S. Nevada Corridor, with speculation that many suspects were on some sort of narcotic. During their initial investigations, they observed several hand-to-hand narcotics transactions taking place in east parking lot. They were able to identify several potential suspects and suspect vehicles.

Officers reportedly recovered 39.5 Fentanyl pills, 10.69 grams of Methamphetamine, 9.42 grams of Heroin, 32.89 grams of Marijuana, 17.17 grams of Cocaine, and 10 Xanax Pills.

The following individuals were arrested for felony drug charges:

Kerry Sherrow, a 47-year-old male: Arrested for Distribution of a Scheduled II Controlled Substance

Terry Woods, a 63-year-old male: Arrested for Distribution of a Scheduled II Controlled Substance

Scott Keel, a 51-year-old male: Arrested for Manufacturing a Scheduled II Controlled Substance

Cleve Watson, a 59-year-old male: Arrested for Conspiracy to Commit Distribution of a Scheduled II Controlled Substance

“These results are a demonstration of our officers’ efforts across the city to keep all of our community parks and open areas safe and open to our citizens. Whenever possible we partner with the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services department to make environmental changes to a park to keep criminal activity out of the areas that are meant for everyone to enjoy” stated Deputy Chief Dave Edmondson of the Patrol Operations Bureau.

During the week of July 25th, the units, along with CSPD’s K-9 unit, continued their enforcement activities at Dorchester Park for drug related offenses. This culminated in three specific deployments targeting open air narcotics activity over the course of two weeks. The HOT Team also conducted additional patrol activities in the two-week period at the park.

Their efforts culminated in the following number of arrests: twenty-seven various misdemeanor arrests from warrants, four various felony arrests from warrants, seven misdemeanor citations served for drug activity, two-traffic citations, and eight search warrants written.

Due to the illegal drug activity that was occurring in the east parking lot of Dorchester Park, and the criminal activity occurring in and around the park, CSPD worked with the Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department to have the east parking lot closed.

