NYC man charged in fatal shooting over cold fries tied to 2020 murder

The NYPD also formally charged Michael Morgan with the murder of a 28-year-old man in October...
The NYPD also formally charged Michael Morgan with the murder of a 28-year-old man in October 2020.(WABC via CNN Newsource)
By WABC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:58 AM MDT
NEW YORK (WABC) – A 20-year-old man in New York is accused of fatally shooting a McDonald’s employee during a dispute over cold fries earlier this week.

While Michael Morgan, 20, was being questioned over Monday’s shooting, he implicated himself in a 2020 murder in Brooklyn.

As a result, the NYPD formally charged Morgan with the murder of 28-year-old Kevin Holloman in October 2020.

The crime scene is just six blocks from where Morgan shot a McDonald’s employee in the neck Monday.

Police said Friday the McDonald’s employee died, according to WABC. The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

