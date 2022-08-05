Newly remodeled Fountain Walmart Supercenter reopens Friday

Walmart
Walmart(Associated Press)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:13 AM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A celebratory ribbon-cutting event is happening at the Fountain Walmart Supercenter on Friday to show off “new features, department expansions, and an overall refreshed look to better serve customers”.

The event will have a presentation by Mayor Sharon Thompson and special appearances by Tony the Tiger and the Coca-Cola Bear.

A donation will be made to Warehouse Warriors for $2,500. Warehouse Warriors is an organization that takes care of military families during deployments. Currently there are 5000 soldiers deployed to Poland from Fort Carson Military Base, which is less than a mile from the Fountain Walmart Supercenter.

The ceremony begins at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado flag
WATCH: Update on TABOR checks going out to Colorado taxpayers
Fire in Colorado Springs 8/4/22.
2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs Thursday
Red light cameras graphic.
New red-light camera goes live in Colorado Springs this week
Vehicle vs. building in Colorado Springs 8/4/22.
Car smashes into a kid’s dental office in Colorado Springs, employee injured
From left: Isaiah Juvera, Jahiddi Williams
Suspects in Colorado Springs crime spree behind bars following months-long investigation

Latest News

Gas dipped just below $4 at many gas stations in Colorado Springs in the first week of August.
Gas prices dropping below $4 in Colorado Springs, Pueblo
Storms increasing this weekend!
Staying warm with spotty storms
Families decreasing spending in other areas to cover cost of back to school essentials this year
The former Primrose School of Briargate lost its license to operate last Friday.
WATCH - Colorado Springs child care center still suspended