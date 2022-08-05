Newly remodeled Fountain Walmart Supercenter reopens Friday

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A celebratory ribbon-cutting event is happening at the Fountain Walmart Supercenter on Friday to show off “new features, department expansions, and an overall refreshed look to better serve customers”.

The event will have a presentation by Mayor Sharon Thompson and special appearances by Tony the Tiger and the Coca-Cola Bear.

A donation will be made to Warehouse Warriors for $2,500. Warehouse Warriors is an organization that takes care of military families during deployments. Currently there are 5000 soldiers deployed to Poland from Fort Carson Military Base, which is less than a mile from the Fountain Walmart Supercenter.

The ceremony begins at 9 a.m.

