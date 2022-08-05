Man facing charges related to ‘Human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police have one man in custody for human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude. Members of the Metro Vice, Narcotics, and Intelligence Division (MVNI) arrested 38-year-old, Jordan Jago of Colorado Springs (pictured above).

Officers say Jago contacted an undercover detective assigned to MVNI posing as a 14-year-old girl on social media and proceeded to befriend her. In a press release, CSPD says “Mr. Jago paid for the person he believed to be a 14-year-old to travel from her alleged home city to his residence in Colorado Springs, CO. Mr. Jago also assisted in setting up an OnlyFans Account to facilitate posting sexually explicit content.”

Jago reportedly told the detective he would help set prices for her content on OnlyFans and also intended to have sexual intercourse with the fourteen-year-old when she arrived at his residence.

Human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude is a felony offense.

The Colorado Springs Police Department wants to remind parents and guardians to monitor their kids social media accounts and prevent online predators from victimizing them.

