Families decreasing spending in other areas to cover cost of back to school essentials this year

(Pixabay / MGN)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:16 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You may have noticed higher prices while shopping for back to school essentials.

According to the National and Prosper Insights & Analytics, one third of families surveyed reported cutting back in other spending areas to cover the cost of items for the upcoming school year. Experts say this shows education is an essential for families, despite inflation and higher costs.

“Spending has increased dramatically since the onset of the pandemic. While some of that can be attributed to inflation or higher prices, we are seeing real shifts in terms of how people spend,” said NRF Senior Director of Industry and Consumer Insights Katherine Cullen.

NRF reports the back to school spending season is one of the biggest for both consumers and retailers, aside from the holiday season. Experts say K-12 and college shoppers will spend more per person on this season than they do on Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Valentine’s Day combined.

According to NRF, families with children in elementary to high school are expected to spend about $864 this back to school season, up about $15 from last year. The top categories for K-12 spending include electronics and clothing.

College students are expected to spend about $1,200, which is consistent with last year. The top categories for college spending include electronics, dorm/apartment furnishings and apparel.

Online shopping is reportedly the top destination for back to school shopping, followed by department stores then discount retailers. Experts say back to school shopping began very early this year.

“They want to spread out their budgets and give themselves time to shop for sales and deals. We know that this year, with the impact of higher prices and inflation, it’s even more important to consumers to give themselves more time for the back to school and college season,” said Cullen.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado flag
WATCH: Update on TABOR checks going out to Colorado taxpayers
Fire in Colorado Springs 8/4/22.
2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs Thursday
Red light cameras graphic.
New red-light camera goes live in Colorado Springs this week
Vehicle vs. building in Colorado Springs 8/4/22.
Car smashes into a kid’s dental office in Colorado Springs, employee injured
From left: Isaiah Juvera, Jahiddi Williams
Suspects in Colorado Springs crime spree behind bars following months-long investigation

Latest News

Monkeypox declared a public health emergency
Southern Colorado waiting for more Monkeypox vaccines
The former Primrose School of Briargate lost its license to operate last Friday.
WATCH - Colorado Springs child care center still suspended
LeBrea Jackson
Ex-boyfriend guilty of murder after woman’s body was dumped in a storage container in southern Colorado
8/4/22
WATCH: 2 fire departments combine services to form the Monument Fire Department