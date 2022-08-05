Ex-boyfriend guilty of murder after woman’s body was dumped in a storage container in southern Colorado

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was found guilty of 2nd-degree murder this week and a slew of other charges for killing his ex-girlfriend just before Christmas in 2018.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is reporting that on Wednesday a jury convicted 29-year-old Joseph Condon of killing his ex-girlfriend LaBrea Jackson.

“Two days before Christmas, someone used Jackson’s phone to text her mother to say she was on her way to pick up Condon, her then-boyfriend,” part of a news release from the DA’s Office reads. “The couple was supposed to arrive at her parents’ home in Westcliffe, CO later that evening, but they never showed up.”

Jackson’s body was found in a storage container at an abandoned truck stop off I-25 in Las Animas County, about 20 miles north of Trinidad. Investigators used Jackson’s cell phone to help locate her body. Investigators also used her cell phone to locate Condon in Texas.

“This was a horrific act of domestic violence that robbed two children of their mother, parents of their daughter and a community of a beloved member,” Chief Deputy DA Andrew Steers said. “This verdict is the first step towards justice.”

The DA’s Office provided the following timeline along with charges Condon was found guilty of:

-December 23, 2018: Jackson’s phone is used to send her mother a text message (this is the last correspondence her mother reports receiving from her daughter’s phone).

-December 24, 2018: After Jackson failed to show up to her parents’ home, her mother called her apartment complex to check on her daughter. A property manager opened the apartment and found there weren’t a lot of personal items inside. On this day, Condon was stopped by Texas State Troopers while driving Jackson’s car and he was issued a citation for drug paraphernalia. Later in the day, Condon was stopped by the Alvarado Police Department in Texas. Condon provided officers with a stolen Colorado ID and he was taken into custody on multiple felony warrants out of Colorado—unrelated to Jackson’s murder. At the time Condon was arrested, officers found Jackson’s cell phone on him. Her debit card was also being used in Texas, despite her mother not hearing from her.

-December 26, 2018: Jackson’s mother calls the Aurora Police Department to officially report her daughter missing.

-January 6, 2018: Around 3:30 p.m., a man pulled into the abandoned truck stop on I-25 and noticed a red plastic storage container with a human body inside. The man immediately called police and the Las Animas County Coroner positively identified the body as Jackson’s.

Charges:

Second-degree murder (guilty)

Tampering with a deceased body (guilty)

Motor vehicle theft (guilty)

Violent crime resulting in death (Sentence Enhancer)

Burglary 1 (guilty)

Assault/strangulation (guilty)

Felony menacing (guilty)

