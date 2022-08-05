Air Force Academy welcomes class of 2026 in Acceptance Day Parade Friday

By Nicole Heins
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:30 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Air Force Academy is holding an Acceptance Day Parade on Friday at 9 a.m. on Stillman Field. This parade is held to welcome the class of 2026 as they get their first cadet rank and swears to uphold the Academy Honor Code.

This parade marks the Class of 2026′s acceptance into the Cadet Wing and their transition from basic cadets without rank insignia, to fourth-class cadets, receiving their first shoulder board rank insignia in celebration with their newly-assigned squadrons on the field.

The academic semester begins Monday, August 8.

Those who would like to attend the event should enter through the Academy through the North Gate, at Exit 156 off I-25. The North Gate opens at 5:30 a.m. Visitors require a state-issued ID, Defense Department ID, or passport. Random vehicle inspections may be required. Traffic is expected to be heavy and visitors are encouraged to arrive early.

