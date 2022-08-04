Suspects in Colorado Springs crime spree behind bars following months-long investigation

From left: Isaiah Juvera, Jahiddi Williams
From left: Isaiah Juvera, Jahiddi Williams(Colorado Springs Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:48 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As two men remain behind bars for a string of robberies earlier this year, their victims say the memory of the crime is still frightening all these months later.

“My hands still shake thinking about the robberies,” one employee told 11 News reporter Natalie Devereaux.

Isaiah Juvera and Jahiddi Williams, both 20, were arrested this week following a months-long investigation into the crime spree. Police say the duo are responsible for robberies at the Liberty Tax at 521 S. Circle Drive, Ace Cash Express at 3014 N. Nevada Ave., and the U.S. Bank at 2308 E. Pikes Peak Ave., all carried out between Feb. 24 and March 2.

Police say in at least one of the robberies, the suspects kept their guns fixed on the victims while stealing cash.

“Cooperate,” said Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson Robert Tornabene said of what citizens should do when facing that situation. “It’s just money -- it’s not worth your life.”

No injuries were reported in the three robberies.

Robbery detectives quickly put together that the crimes were linked, though it took more weeks to narrow down who the suspects were. In July, police identified Juvera and Williams as the men they were looking for.

“The investigate units developed information based of some surveillance video and some other eyewitness information,” Tornabene said. “... It is very intensive; it takes a lot of hours of trolling through databases and looking at video and looking at photographs and comparing them until you can identify somebody.”

Arrest warrants were obtained for the men at the end of July, and on Tuesday they were taken into custody on charges of aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery, and second-degree kidnapping. They are being held on a $200,000 bond.

Detectives are investigating the possibility the suspects were involved in other crimes.

