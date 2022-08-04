Padres trade for Soto, then sweep doubleheader from Rockies

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:30 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - SAN DIEGO (AP) - Trent Grisham hit a game-ending home run in the ninth inning, Josh Hader got the win in his San Diego debut and the Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 to complete a doubleheader sweep hours after obtaining superstar Juan Soto in a blockbuster trade.

It was the second homer of the day for Grisham, who also went deep in the opener as the Padres won 13-5 behind Jurickson Profar’s career-high five hits. Profar added two more singles in the nightcap, and Hader pitched a scoreless ninth one day after the All-Star closer was acquired in a trade with Milwaukee.

Early in the day, the Padres obtained Soto from the Washington Nationals in one of the biggest trades in baseball history.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

