Padres trade for Soto, then sweep doubleheader from Rockies

DENVER (KKTV) - SAN DIEGO (AP) - Trent Grisham hit a game-ending home run in the ninth inning, Josh Hader got the win in his San Diego debut and the Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 to complete a doubleheader sweep hours after obtaining superstar Juan Soto in a blockbuster trade.

It was the second homer of the day for Grisham, who also went deep in the opener as the Padres won 13-5 behind Jurickson Profar’s career-high five hits. Profar added two more singles in the nightcap, and Hader pitched a scoreless ninth one day after the All-Star closer was acquired in a trade with Milwaukee.

Early in the day, the Padres obtained Soto from the Washington Nationals in one of the biggest trades in baseball history.

