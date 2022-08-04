Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America

Bloomington police say the scene has been secured.
Bloomington police say the scene has been secured.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:02 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota confirmed that gunshots were fired at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis, but said no victim has been found.

Bloomington police said the scene has been secured. They are still searching for a suspect.

Video posted to social media showed what appeared to be a man shouting as he walked near the complex’s Nike store, with at least three apparent gunshots.

The mall, which opened in 1992, is the largest in the U.S. and is a tourist destination and community gathering spot.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado flag
WATCH: Update on TABOR checks going out to Colorado taxpayers
Red light cameras graphic.
New red-light camera goes live in Colorado Springs this week
SWAT situation in Penrose 8/1/22.
Colorado Springs police help execute ‘high-risk’ search warrant in a small Colorado town
​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Tim Daniel of Granby Colorado holds...
New state record Brook Trout caught in a Colorado lake
John W. Bagwell
Murder suspect captured in Monument

Latest News

FILE - Former Vice President Dick Cheney walks with his daughter Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., vice...
Dick Cheney calls Trump a ‘coward’ in ad for daughter Liz
Vehicle vs. building in Colorado Springs 8/4/22.
Car smashes into a kid’s dental office in Colorado Springs, employee injured
11 News anchor Katie Pelton sat down with Gov. Jared Polis on Cash Back checks and more.
Gov. Jared Polis talks Colorado Cash Back checks, curbing costs amid inflation and more in conversation with Katie Pelton
Fire in Colorado Springs 8/4/22.
2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs Thursday