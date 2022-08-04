Get free entry into National Parks on Thursday

Because of The Great American Outdoors Act, there is no entry fee at National Parks on Thursday.
By CNN
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:00 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Americans can get some fresh air and spend time in nature without opening their wallets on Thursday.

Because of The Great American Outdoors Act, Aug. 4 is a free entrance day for all National Park Service sites.

The act passed in 2020, and National Park officials say it expands recreational opportunities on public lands.

Although there is no charge to get into most of these parks, there are fees for certain activities, including boat launches and camping, that you’ll still have to pay.

More information is available on the National Parks Service website.

