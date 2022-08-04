Gas prices dropping below $4 in Colorado Springs, Pueblo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gas prices are finally dipping below $4 in Colorado Springs and Pueblo!

The number 3 has been a welcome sight for drivers, who have begun seeing it pop up at more and more gas stations in both cities.

11 News reporter Kasia Kerridge found $3.99 gas at the King Soopers on Lexington and Woodmen Thursday and said she previously saw the same price Tuesday at a Costco.

In Pueblo, not one but three gas stations have dropped below $3.90!

Below are the best prices in Colorado Springs and Pueblo as of 7:30 Thursday morning:

COLORADO SPRINGS:

$3.95: Costco, 5060 N. Nevada Ave.

$3.96: Sam’s Club, 1850 E. Woodmen Road

$3.97: Murphy Express, 4010 Lee Vance View

$3.99: Sinclair/7-Eleven, 1901 N. Academy Blvd.

$3.99: Shell, 4270 E. Platte Ave.

$3.99: Murphy Express, 15931 Jackson Creek Parkway

$3.99: Circle K, 120 S. Rockrimmon Blvd.

$3.99: Shell, 699 S. 8th St.

$3.99: North Circle Gas Stop, 1233 N. Circle Drive

$4.01: Circle L, 1190 W. Baptist Road

PUEBLO:

$3.87: Sam’s Club, 412 Eagleridge Blvd.

$3.89: Shell, 1812 W. U.S. 50

$3.89: Conoco/7-Eleven, 3522 N. Elizabeth St.

$3.98: M&M Foods, 1004 W. 29th St.

$4.19: MAKS, 2535 Lake Ave.

Find gas prices in your area by visiting GasBuddy.

