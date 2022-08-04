Gas prices dropping below $4 in Colorado Springs, Pueblo
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gas prices are finally dipping below $4 in Colorado Springs and Pueblo!
The number 3 has been a welcome sight for drivers, who have begun seeing it pop up at more and more gas stations in both cities.
11 News reporter Kasia Kerridge found $3.99 gas at the King Soopers on Lexington and Woodmen Thursday and said she previously saw the same price Tuesday at a Costco.
In Pueblo, not one but three gas stations have dropped below $3.90!
Below are the best prices in Colorado Springs and Pueblo as of 7:30 Thursday morning:
COLORADO SPRINGS:
$3.95: Costco, 5060 N. Nevada Ave.
$3.96: Sam’s Club, 1850 E. Woodmen Road
$3.97: Murphy Express, 4010 Lee Vance View
$3.99: Sinclair/7-Eleven, 1901 N. Academy Blvd.
$3.99: Shell, 4270 E. Platte Ave.
$3.99: Murphy Express, 15931 Jackson Creek Parkway
$3.99: Circle K, 120 S. Rockrimmon Blvd.
$3.99: Shell, 699 S. 8th St.
$3.99: North Circle Gas Stop, 1233 N. Circle Drive
$4.01: Circle L, 1190 W. Baptist Road
PUEBLO:
$3.87: Sam’s Club, 412 Eagleridge Blvd.
$3.89: Shell, 1812 W. U.S. 50
$3.89: Conoco/7-Eleven, 3522 N. Elizabeth St.
$3.98: M&M Foods, 1004 W. 29th St.
$4.19: MAKS, 2535 Lake Ave.
