Deadly shooting investigation in Pueblo, authorities ask the public for help

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are asking the public for help with a homicide investigation.

Photos of the victim, 23-year-old Daniel Christopher Howard, are at the top of this article. Police were called to the Pueblo Village Apartments, 2401 Alma Ave., on Feb. 4 at about 11:27 p.m. for a shooting. First responders found Howard at the scene and rushed him to the hospital, but he eventually passed.

No suspect information has been shared with the public.

Pueblo Police issued a news release on Thursday asking for anyone with information to call them at 719-240-1341.

