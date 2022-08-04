Deadly shooting investigation in Pueblo, authorities ask the public for help

Homicide victim Daniel Christopher Howard.
Homicide victim Daniel Christopher Howard.(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:52 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are asking the public for help with a homicide investigation.

Photos of the victim, 23-year-old Daniel Christopher Howard, are at the top of this article. Police were called to the Pueblo Village Apartments, 2401 Alma Ave., on Feb. 4 at about 11:27 p.m. for a shooting. First responders found Howard at the scene and rushed him to the hospital, but he eventually passed.

No suspect information has been shared with the public.

Pueblo Police issued a news release on Thursday asking for anyone with information to call them at 719-240-1341.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado flag
WATCH: Update on TABOR checks going out to Colorado taxpayers
Red light cameras graphic.
New red-light camera goes live in Colorado Springs this week
SWAT situation in Penrose 8/1/22.
Colorado Springs police help execute ‘high-risk’ search warrant in a small Colorado town
​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Tim Daniel of Granby Colorado holds...
New state record Brook Trout caught in a Colorado lake
John W. Bagwell
Murder suspect captured in Monument

Latest News

8/4/22
WATCH: In-depth interview with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on the TABOR refunds
Fire in Colorado Springs 8/4/22.
2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs Thursday
A man from KS won more than $100,000 in Cripple Creek.
$100,000 Wildwood Casino win in Cripple Creek at ‘Buffalo Blackjack’ table
8/4/22
WATCH: 2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs Aug. 4