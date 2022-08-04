Crash closes Cheyenne Boulevard in Colorado Springs for a short time Thursday

Crash in Colorado Springs 8/4/22.
Crash in Colorado Springs 8/4/22.(CSFD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person had to be extricated from a vehicle and sent to the hospital on Thursday following a crash in Colorado Springs.

First responders were called to the crash site at Cheyenne Boulevard and Arbor Way south of downtown Colorado Springs at about 12:30 p.m. The Colorado Springs Fire Department is reporting one person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Cheyenne Boulevard was closed in both directions for a period of time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Last time 11 News checked in with Colorado Springs Police they didn’t have any additional information to share with the public.

This article likely won’t be updated, depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information on a crash impacting traffic. Click here for a live traffic map.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado flag
WATCH: Update on TABOR checks going out to Colorado taxpayers
Red light cameras graphic.
New red-light camera goes live in Colorado Springs this week
SWAT situation in Penrose 8/1/22.
Colorado Springs police help execute ‘high-risk’ search warrant in a small Colorado town
​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Tim Daniel of Granby Colorado holds...
New state record Brook Trout caught in a Colorado lake
John W. Bagwell
Murder suspect captured in Monument

Latest News

Fire in Colorado Springs 8/4/22.
2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs Thursday
8/4/22
WATCH: 2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs Aug. 4
Andrew Condon
Aurora man found guilty of strangling girlfriend, dumping body at I-25 rest stop
11 News anchor Katie Pelton sat down with Gov. Jared Polis on Cash Back checks and more.
Gov. Jared Polis talks Colorado Cash Back checks, curbing costs amid inflation and more in conversation with Katie Pelton