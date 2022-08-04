Crash closes Cheyenne Boulevard in Colorado Springs for a short time Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person had to be extricated from a vehicle and sent to the hospital on Thursday following a crash in Colorado Springs.

First responders were called to the crash site at Cheyenne Boulevard and Arbor Way south of downtown Colorado Springs at about 12:30 p.m. The Colorado Springs Fire Department is reporting one person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Cheyenne Boulevard was closed in both directions for a period of time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Last time 11 News checked in with Colorado Springs Police they didn’t have any additional information to share with the public.

This article likely won’t be updated, depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information on a crash impacting traffic. Click here for a live traffic map.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.