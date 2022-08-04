Colorado man accused of kidnapping child and buying/smoking meth while the boy was around

A Colorado man is facing kidnapping charges. The kidnapped child was returned home, against police wishes, and the mother is facing child abuse charges.
By Logan MacDonald
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:21 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man is accused of kidnapping a child and buying meth with him before smoking it around the boy.

The man has since been identified as 28-year-old Kristopher Lockit. Lockit is now facing multiple charges including second-degree kidnapping.

The boy was reported missing from his home in Fountain on July 31 after allegedly asking his mother to stay at a friend’s house the night before, but not saying which friend.

Fountain Police are reporting that when they found the child, he was okay.

11 News obtained the arrest papers which can be read below:

