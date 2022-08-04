Car smashes into a kid’s dental office in Colorado Springs, employee injured

Vehicle vs. building in Colorado Springs 8/4/22.(11 News Viewer)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:55 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are working to figure out what led up to a car smashing through the front of a kid’s dental office in Colorado Springs.

The crash was reported at about 3:30 p.m. at Academy Kids Dental & Vision near Austin Bluffs Parkway and N. Academy Boulevard. Early into the investigation, police told 11 News they believed the driver was taken to the hospital and no one was injured. However, police later clarified the driver was not injured and employee working the front desk was. The status of the employee was not available, but that person was taken to the hospital.

Details on what led up to the crash are under investigation.

