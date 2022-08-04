Bank robbery under investigation in Colorado Springs

Chase Bank robbery 8/4/22.
Chase Bank robbery 8/4/22.(KKTV/Mike Petkash)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:33 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs were called to a bank robbery Thursday afternoon.

The robbery happened just after 1 in the afternoon at a Chase Bank along Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard on the southwest side of the city. Police learned an “unidentified” man entered the bank and demanded money before fleeing the area on foot. Police were not able to share how much cash was stolen, but added no injuries were reported. It isn’t clear if the suspect was armed at the time of the robbery.

Police urge anyone with information to call Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

