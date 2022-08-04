Aurora man found guilty of strangling girlfriend, dumping body at I-25 rest stop

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A man has been convicted on a laundry list of charges for the grisly Christmastime killing of his girlfriend.

LeBrea Jackson was reported missing Dec. 26, 2018, after failing to show up at her parents’ home three days earlier. Her body was found two weeks later dumped in a storage container at an abandoned truck stop off I-25 about 20 miles north of Trinidad. An autopsy revealed she had been strangled sometime between Dec. 21 and Dec. 23 -- the day someone used her phone to text her mother that she was coming over. Cell phone data later obtained by investigators revealed her phone pinged on the 23rd near where her body would later be found.

Following a five-day trial and two and a half days of deliberation, a jury found 29-year-old Andrew Condon guilty of second-degree murder, tampering with a deceased body, violent crime resulting in death, and assault/strangulation, and other charges. He will be sentenced later this year.

“This was a brutal and callous act of domestic violence that deserves a lengthy prison sentence,” 18th District Attorney John Kellner said.

Below is the timeline of events as pieced together by detectives:

Dec. 23, 2018: Jackson’s phone is used to send her mother a text message (this is the last correspondence her mother reports receiving from her daughter’s phone).

Dec. 24, 2018: After Jackson failed to show up to her parents’ home, her mother called her apartment complex to check on her daughter. A property manager opened the apartment and found there weren’t a lot of personal items inside. On this day, Condon was stopped by Texas State Troopers while driving Jackson’s car and he was issued a citation for drug paraphernalia. Later in the day, Condon was stopped by the Alvarado Police Department in Texas. Condon provided officers with a stolen Colorado ID and he was taken into custody on multiple felony warrants out of Colorado — unrelated to Jackson’s murder. At the time Condon was arrested, officers found Jackson’s cell phone on him. Her debit card was also being used in Texas, despite her mother not hearing from her.

Dec. 26, 2018: Jackson’s mother calls the Aurora Police Department to officially report her daughter missing.

Jan. 6, 2018: Around 3:30 p.m., a man pulled into the abandoned truck stop on I-25 and noticed a red plastic storage container with a human body inside. The man immediately called police and the Las Animas County coroner positively identified the body as Jackson’s.

Kellner urged anyone in a domestic violence situation to reach out for help.

“We’re here for you,” he said.

If you or someone you know is in a violent relationship, you can call the below numbers:

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

Gateway Domestic Violence Services: 303-343-1851

