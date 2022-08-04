2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a 2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

At about 1:30 p.m. smoke was visible in an are close to Cheyenne Boulevard and Tejon Street on the southwest side of the city.

Firefighters appeared to have the fire out by about 1:45 p.m.

CSFD is expected to provide more info soon and this article will be updated.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at Cheyenne/Tejon. 2nd alarm called — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 4, 2022

