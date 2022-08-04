2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs Thursday

Video from 11 News Viewer Vladimir. Near Cheyenne Blvd./Tejon St.
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:36 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a 2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

At about 1:30 p.m. smoke was visible in an are close to Cheyenne Boulevard and Tejon Street on the southwest side of the city.

Firefighters appeared to have the fire out by about 1:45 p.m.

CSFD is expected to provide more info soon and this article will be updated.

