$100,000 Wildwood Casino win in Cripple Creek at ‘Buffalo Blackjack’ table

A man from KS won more than $100,000 in Cripple Creek.
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:50 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KKTV) - A man visiting Colorado is leaving $100,000 richer.

Wildwood Casino is reporting 32-year-old Brian from Kansas won $100,166 playing “Buffalo Blackjack” in Cripple Creek. The big win came on Saturday after Brian placed a Progressive bet before he was dealt a suited, three-of-a-kind with three aces hand. According to Wildwood Casino’s general manager, Matt Andrighetti, the chance of getting the hand is about 1 in 250,000!

This isn’t the biggest win at the casino by any means. In June of 2021, a Colorado Springs resident hit a $568,319.45 jackpot playing “The Hobbit” slot machine. A different Colorado Springs resident broke Cripple Creek’s highest jackpot record at the time with an $805,329 slot win at Wildwood.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

