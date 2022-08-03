New red-light camera goes live in Colorado Springs this week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Another intersection will have red-light camera in Colorado Springs starting this week.
The Colorado Springs Police Department announced a red-light camera at the intersection of Fillmore and Union will go live on Aug. 5. A 30-day “warning period” will start that day. Following the warning period, a $75 fine will be issues for any violators.
Current intersections with red light cameras:
East Platte Avenue and Chelton Road
Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Drive
North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle
North Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard
Lake Avenue and East Cheyenne Mountain
Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard
East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard
East Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive
Austin Bluffs and North Academy
Platte and North Murray
Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road
Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard
Maizeland and North Academy
Voyager Pkwy and Academy Blvd
Colorado Ave and 31st Street
Academy Blvd and Astrozon Blvd
Voyager Pkwy and Interquest Pkwy
