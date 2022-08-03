New red-light camera goes live in Colorado Springs this week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Another intersection will have red-light camera in Colorado Springs starting this week.

The Colorado Springs Police Department announced a red-light camera at the intersection of Fillmore and Union will go live on Aug. 5. A 30-day “warning period” will start that day. Following the warning period, a $75 fine will be issues for any violators.

Current intersections with red light cameras:

East Platte Avenue and Chelton Road

Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Drive

North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle

North Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard

Lake Avenue and East Cheyenne Mountain

Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard

East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard

East Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive

Austin Bluffs and North Academy

Platte and North Murray

Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road

Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard

Maizeland and North Academy

Voyager Pkwy and Academy Blvd

Colorado Ave and 31st Street

Academy Blvd and Astrozon Blvd

Voyager Pkwy and Interquest Pkwy

