Murder suspect captured in Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenage murder suspect was taken into custody in Monument this week.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force worked alongside multiple agencies, including the Colorado Springs Police Department, to arrest 19-year-old John Bagwell. Bagwell is one of three suspects connected to a deadly shooting that occured in Austin, TX on May 23. With Bagwell in custody, only one suspect remains at large.

“U.S. Marshals Service investigators, with the direct assistance of Task Force Officers from both CSPD and ICE, set up surveillance around the truck stop to attempt to locate Bagwell. COVOTF personnel eventually observed Bagwell exiting a semi-truck which had been parked behind the truck stop with the windows covered. Bagwell and another male then entered a ride-share vehicle and left the truck stop before contact could be made,” part of a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service reads. “COVOTF personnel followed the vehicle until it stopped at a business near Highway 105 and Peakview Blvd. Bagwell exited the vehicle and COVOTF personnel took him into custody without incident in the parking lot. Bagwell was transported by U.S. Marshals to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center where he was booked on the murder warrant. He is awaiting extradition back to Austin.”

Click here to read more on the operation. Authorities did not publicly identify the third suspect tied to the shooting.

