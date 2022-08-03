Krispy Kreme matching price of dozen doughnuts to average US gas price

Krispy Kreme is pricing its Original Glazed dozen doughnuts to the national average gasoline...
Krispy Kreme is pricing its Original Glazed dozen doughnuts to the national average gasoline prices in the U.S. during the month of August.(Business Wire)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Krispy Kreme is bringing back its “Beat The Pump” promotion to close out the summer driving season.

The company said it is once again trying to sweeten the pain at the pump by pricing the cost of its Original Glazed dozen doughnuts to the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the United States.

According to Krispy Kreme, the promotion will be available every Wednesday until Aug. 31.

Representatives with Krispy Kreme said prices would be updated weekly and encouraged customers to check the company’s Facebook, Twitter and website on Tuesdays.

Guests are limited to two Original Glazed dozens at participating stores.

According to AAA, the national gas price is $4.16 per gallon as of Aug. 3.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT situation in Penrose 8/1/22.
Colorado Springs police help execute ‘high-risk’ search warrant in a small Colorado town
Powers/Stetson crash 8/2/2022
Powers and Stetson Hills intersection reopens Tuesday after car splits in half from hitting pole
SB I-25 closure
Crash on southbound I-25 north of Colorado Springs caused major backups Tuesday evening
Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro
Remains of missing Colorado woman identified, authorities ask anyone with information to contact them
Woman killed in hit-and-run collision near Pueblo

Latest News

New map gives near real-time information about active wildfires
New map gives near real-time information about active wildfires
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks to reporters outside the hearing room where he chairs...
GOP targets for Dem bill: Inflation, taxes, Manchin, Sinema
D-11 Logo
District 11 says all middle schools will have Narcan this school year
Spotty Storms Thursday
Staying warm with spotty storms
FILE - Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, left, Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde,...
Senate backs NATO bid of Finland, Sweden in rebuke to Russia