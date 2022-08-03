Glass baby bottles recalled due to higher lead levels

(KKTV) - An important recall alert for moms and dads: A baby bottle sold on Amazon is now being recalled due to elevated lead levels.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced late last month it was recalling NUK First Choice 240 mL glass baby bottles after markings on the outside of the bottle were found to contain higher levels of lead than are permitted by federal law.

The recall is small: Only about 100 customers in the U.S. and 77 in Canada are impacted. NUK says anyone who did purchase the now-recalled bottle will receive an email notification. The $20 bottles were sold on Amazon between January 2018 and May of this year by third-party retailer Astir Care.

“Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues. Our products are rigorously and routinely tested for consumer safety and are in full compliance with industry standards set by different global regions. The NUK glass feeding bottle shown below (First Choice Glass Bottle), was intended for sale in the UK market and is compliant with UK regulations (different than North American regulations). The U.S. tests and regulates for overall lead content levels on the bottle while in the UK, they test and regulate for lead migration, meaning they test to make sure the lead stays put on the bottle, that it does not leach and cannot be absorbed during use,” the company said in a statement on its website.

NUK says the recalled bottles will include the following:

The bottle is GLASS and NOT plastic

exclusively through Amazon.com The bottle was purchased

The bottle’s outside markings are white and gray stars as shown below

The NUK name is in white lettering

The nipple is latex

Volume size is 240 mL (approx. 8 ounces)

