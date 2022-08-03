District 11 says all middle schools will have Narcan this school year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Naloxone, commonly known by brand name Narcan, will be in all District 11 middle schools for the new school year as one of many tools in the district’s tool box to combat the fentanyl crisis.

The district first brought Narcan into it’s high schools last school year after two students died from fentanyl overdoses.

“We have school nurses who have been trained on how to use Narcan. They have had to use Narcan, and I will say, it has saved lives,” said D11 Spokesperson Devra Ashby.

She adds, D11 is expanding Narcan into middle schools because of the growing fentanyl concerns in the community.

“We are a mirror of society, so it’s going to happen in our schools. It doesn’t matter if it’s a school in District 11 or a school anywhere else,” Ashby said. “We never want to lose a child, and so we want to be proactive and save lives .... We want to bring awareness that kids can access [fentanyl] as easy as a click on their phone to get access to something that can kill them with one pill.”

Narcan is a potentially life saving nasal spray that has the ability to reverse a fentanyl overdose when enough is given, and within a certain time window. Experts tell 11 news, multiple rounds of Narcan may be needed to reverse a person overdosing, depending on how much fentanyl is in their system. The first dose needs to be given about three to five minutes after the person passes out in order to have a chance at saving them, the sooner the better, according to El Paso County coroner Dr. Leon Kelly.

D11 is planning on providing staff with teaching materials on how to use Narcan. It’s also planning to reinforce messaging to parents and students on their roles in fighting the fentanyl problem. That includes a student-led discussion on the district’s website.

